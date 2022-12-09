Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) EPS growth this year is 5.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) flaunted slowness of -0.22% at $113.66, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $115.46 and sunk to $113.37 before settling in for the price of $113.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$126.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $112.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.57.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.46, operating margin was +19.11 and Pretax Margin of +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Raymond James Financial Inc. industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Chairman Emeritus sold 1,350 shares at the rate of 123.80, making the entire transaction reach 167,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 4,000 for 106.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 427,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,096 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.29, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.39% While, its Average True Range was 2.93.