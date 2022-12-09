RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) last month performance of 2.21% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $11.56. During the day, the stock rose to $11.89 and sunk to $11.505 before settling in for the price of $11.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.84-$15.45.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 76 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.32, operating margin was -6.37 and Pretax Margin of -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 14.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 576,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,674 in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.23.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.