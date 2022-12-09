Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) last month volatility was 15.88%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) set off with pace as it heaved 6.09% to $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3203 and sunk to $0.275 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFR posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$6.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7986, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6676.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.46, operating margin was -207.66 and Pretax Margin of -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,465 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 3,361 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,209. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 6,789,360 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,708,955. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,141,890 in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, SMFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0715.