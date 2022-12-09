ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is predicted to post EPS of 2.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) set off with pace as it heaved 1.98% to $396.23. During the day, the stock rose to $398.04 and sunk to $385.2197 before settling in for the price of $388.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $337.00-$672.97.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $201.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $390.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $458.16.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Director sold 6,600 shares at the rate of 387.01, making the entire transaction reach 2,554,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,600. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Chief Customer & Partner Ofc sold 672 for 415.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,169. This particular insider is now the holder of 43 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.84) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $400.64, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.45.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Going through the that latest performance of [ServiceNow Inc., NOW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.3 million was inferior to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.53% While, its Average True Range was 16.08.