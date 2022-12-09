Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is predicted to post EPS of 0.90 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 0.20% at $10.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.41 and sunk to $10.095 before settling in for the price of $10.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.70-$12.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.99.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.10, operating margin was +41.36 and Pretax Margin of +21.44.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.06 while generating a return on equity of 77.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.