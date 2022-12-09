Search
Steve Mayer
TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) recent quarterly performance of -5.35% is not showing the real picture

As on December 08, 2022, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.47% to $122.13. During the day, the stock rose to $122.81 and sunk to $121.53 before settling in for the price of $121.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEL posted a 52-week range of $104.76-$165.81.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $118.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 92000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.51, operating margin was +17.60 and Pretax Margin of +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,674 shares at the rate of 125.85, making the entire transaction reach 336,516 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,782. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Pres., Industrial Solutions sold 42,150 for 126.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,321,438. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,595 in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.35, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.48.

In the same vein, TEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TE Connectivity Ltd., TEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was lower the volume of 1.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

