Telefonica S.A. (TEF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.63

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.20% at $3.56. During the day, the stock rose to $3.5999 and sunk to $3.54 before settling in for the price of $3.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$5.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 522.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101962 employees. It has generated 377,120 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,699. The stock had 4.19 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.85, operating margin was +10.17 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Telefonica S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 522.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $136.92, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.32.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.