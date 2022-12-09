TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 27.13% at $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.83 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$35.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1079, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9550.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.10%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 shares at the rate of 7.88, making the entire transaction reach 1,249,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,981,382. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for 7.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,249,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,339,040 in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.15.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.1756.