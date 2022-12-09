TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) 20 Days SMA touch -7.51%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) remained unchanged at $3.48. During the day, the stock rose to $3.615 and sunk to $3.45 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$5.82.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $434.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.41, operating margin was -3.40 and Pretax Margin of -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 62.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27, this organization’s Sr. Vice President bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.35, making the entire transaction reach 8,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 for 3.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,500 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.18, and its Beta score is 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 1.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.