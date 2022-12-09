The key reasons why Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is -41.90% away from 52-week high?

As on December 08, 2022, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.37% to $24.64. During the day, the stock rose to $24.925 and sunk to $24.61 before settling in for the price of $24.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $21.72-$42.41.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 294 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.16, operating margin was +22.99 and Pretax Margin of +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.91, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.19 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.