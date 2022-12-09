Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The key reasons why Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is -54.54% away from 52-week high?

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) remained unchanged at $5.76. During the day, the stock rose to $5.965 and sunk to $5.69 before settling in for the price of $5.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $5.05-$12.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $979.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 155 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -221.70, operating margin was -431.97 and Pretax Margin of -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.10%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 65.74.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million was inferior to the volume of 1.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Latest

Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...
Trading Directions

How Has The Agrify (AGFY) Stock Appreciated 10% In Extended Trades Tuesday?

0
During extended trading yesterday, Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) increased...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Public Storage (PSA) last week performance was 2.44%

Sana Meer -
Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.97% to $302.68. During the day, the...
Read more

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.47

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) remained unchanged at $0.51. During the day, the...
Read more

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) volume hits 2.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) established initial surge of 2.48% at $24.75, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2022. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.