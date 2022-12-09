The key reasons why OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is -34.29% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.71% to $36.47. During the day, the stock rose to $37.37 and sunk to $36.35 before settling in for the price of $36.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMF posted a 52-week range of $28.77-$55.50.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.77.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.84, operating margin was +55.54 and Pretax Margin of +35.01.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,150 shares at the rate of 37.08, making the entire transaction reach 42,642 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 337,936. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for 40.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,233. This particular insider is now the holder of 349,612 in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.35) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +26.42 while generating a return on equity of 40.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.81, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.37.

In the same vein, OMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Going through the that latest performance of [OneMain Holdings Inc., OMF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million was inferior to the volume of 1.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.