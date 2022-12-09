The Western Union Company (WU) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 1.02% at $13.91. During the day, the stock rose to $14.065 and sunk to $13.725 before settling in for the price of $13.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $12.27-$20.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $386.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $383.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.36, operating margin was +23.63 and Pretax Margin of +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman bought 7,745 shares at the rate of 12.84, making the entire transaction reach 99,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,337. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for 17.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,214. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,221 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.58, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.19.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.