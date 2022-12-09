U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) 20 Days SMA touch -10.05%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on December 08, 2022, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.79% to $11.77. During the day, the stock rose to $12.26 and sunk to $11.735 before settling in for the price of $11.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $8.72-$21.54.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $862.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1863 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.39, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 35,879 shares at the rate of 14.44, making the entire transaction reach 518,093 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,197. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06, Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 32,230 for 12.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 413,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,692 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.62, and its Beta score is 2.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.24.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.77 million was lower the volume of 1.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.