United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) volume hits 5.78 million: A New Opening for Investors

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.28% to $7.16. During the day, the stock rose to $7.17 and sunk to $7.0787 before settling in for the price of $7.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$11.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.44.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.48, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.49.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

[United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.