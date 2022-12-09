Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) volume hits 2.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 0.67% at $33.22. During the day, the stock rose to $33.67 and sunk to $32.84 before settling in for the price of $33.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $21.57-$44.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.24, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.68%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 34.03, making the entire transaction reach 510,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 399,341. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 32.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 646,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 414,341 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.96.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.