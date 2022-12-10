22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) average volume reaches $1.66M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.77% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XXII posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$3.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1480, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6788.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 21.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s President and COO sold 370,789 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 500,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 904,938. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for 1.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 405,574 in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.31.

In the same vein, XXII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

[22nd Century Group Inc., XXII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0874.