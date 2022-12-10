Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Open at price of $71.60: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.24% at $70.32. During the day, the stock rose to $71.68 and sunk to $70.075 before settling in for the price of $71.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFL posted a 52-week range of $52.07-$72.70.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $563.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12447 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.37 and Pretax Margin of +24.07.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Aflac Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 60.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 22,400 shares at the rate of 70.80, making the entire transaction reach 1,585,871 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,706. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 14,130 for 70.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 989,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,375 in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aflac Incorporated (AFL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.98, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, AFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.