Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) EPS growth this year is 15.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on December 08, 2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.32% to $260.05. During the day, the stock rose to $261.024 and sunk to $258.20 before settling in for the price of $259.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADP posted a 52-week range of $192.26-$270.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $414.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $414.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $244.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $229.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.86, operating margin was +23.05 and Pretax Margin of +23.06.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Corp. VP sold 304 shares at the rate of 238.45, making the entire transaction reach 72,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,276. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Corp VP sold 160 for 243.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,375 in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.79) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 66.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.02, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.07.

In the same vein, ADP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.22, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Automatic Data Processing Inc., ADP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.50% While, its Average True Range was 5.49.