Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.72% to $13.20. During the day, the stock rose to $13.73 and sunk to $13.19 before settling in for the price of $13.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $11.23-$20.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.07.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 8,287,846 shares at the rate of 13.40, making the entire transaction reach 111,098,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,579,771. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director sold 8,287,846 for 13.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 111,098,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,579,771 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.