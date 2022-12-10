Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) EPS is poised to hit 1.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.89% to $319.87. During the day, the stock rose to $324.88 and sunk to $315.07 before settling in for the price of $317.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $113.40-$339.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $287.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.12, operating margin was +15.97 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 303.43, making the entire transaction reach 2,275,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,402. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 12,500 for 310.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,875,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,090 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.08) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $156.03, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.54.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

[Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.55% While, its Average True Range was 17.24.