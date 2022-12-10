Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Open at price of $3.53: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.29% to $3.49. During the day, the stock rose to $3.56 and sunk to $3.4339 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOBY posted a 52-week range of $3.48-$7.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $583.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $359.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.09.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Head of Government Affairs sold 3,412 shares at the rate of 4.03, making the entire transaction reach 13,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,471. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s official sold 8,500 for 4.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,765. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,241 in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, JOBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.4 million was inferior to the volume of 5.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.