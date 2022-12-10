Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) recent quarterly performance of -1.84% is not showing the real picture

Search
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) flaunted slowness of -1.17% at $49.75, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $50.80 and sunk to $49.52 before settling in for the price of $50.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $43.58-$54.40.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1715 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.42, operating margin was +37.25 and Pretax Margin of +32.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 52.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 2,892 shares at the rate of 53.43, making the entire transaction reach 154,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,095. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 11,669 for 49.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 571,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,119 in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.15) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +32.41 while generating a return on equity of 44.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.59, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 176.40.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

