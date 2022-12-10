MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.08

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $10.93. During the day, the stock rose to $10.945 and sunk to $10.91 before settling in for the price of $10.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGI posted a 52-week range of $6.93-$10.96.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -316.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. MoneyGram International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Readiness Officer sold 8,825 shares at the rate of 10.67, making the entire transaction reach 94,163 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,137. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 13,804 for 10.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,151. This particular insider is now the holder of 516,440 in total.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -316.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.06, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 105.33.

In the same vein, MGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.