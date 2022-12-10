OmniAb Inc. (OABI) volume hits 0.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.17% to $3.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.82 and sunk to $3.5515 before settling in for the price of $3.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OABI posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$10.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $299.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.05.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. OmniAb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 22.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Director bought 22,250 shares at the rate of 3.75, making the entire transaction reach 83,526 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,476. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s President & CEO bought 300,000 for 3.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,016,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,705,350 in total.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OmniAb Inc. (OABI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.67.

In the same vein, OABI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

[OmniAb Inc., OABI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.