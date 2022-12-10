Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.73 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.70% to $20.05. During the day, the stock rose to $21.20 and sunk to $19.98 before settling in for the price of $20.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $11.66-$25.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1336 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.44, operating margin was +0.42 and Pretax Margin of -1.70.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Executive VP – Retail sold 10,711 shares at the rate of 23.47, making the entire transaction reach 251,387 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,486. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 22.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,858 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.96) by $1.35. This company achieved a net margin of -1.73 while generating a return on equity of -31.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.18, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.15.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million was inferior to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.