Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as RXO Inc. (RXO) last week performance was -5.34%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.27% to $17.89. During the day, the stock rose to $18.294 and sunk to $17.80 before settling in for the price of $18.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 248.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.77, operating margin was +4.18 and Pretax Margin of +4.07.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. RXO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.72% institutional ownership.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.03.

RXO Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 248.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Going through the that latest performance of [RXO Inc., RXO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.