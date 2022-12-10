Search
Sana Meer

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) latest performance of 2.35% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 2.35% at $3.49. During the day, the stock rose to $3.52 and sunk to $3.37 before settling in for the price of $3.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGMO posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$8.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 41.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $557.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 431 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.47, operating margin was -165.61 and Pretax Margin of -160.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 5.27, making the entire transaction reach 526,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,652,466. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for 5.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,130,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,752,466 in total.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -161.05 while generating a return on equity of -40.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.98.

In the same vein, SGMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

