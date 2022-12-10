Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -3.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on December 08, 2022, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $44.33. During the day, the stock rose to $44.85 and sunk to $43.495 before settling in for the price of $43.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TREX posted a 52-week range of $38.68-$140.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2074 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.47, operating margin was +26.81 and Pretax Margin of +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Trex Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.30, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.21.

In the same vein, TREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Trex Company Inc., TREX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.17 million was lower the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.