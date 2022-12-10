UGI Corporation (UGI) EPS growth this year is -27.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.01% at $38.34. During the day, the stock rose to $38.95 and sunk to $38.23 before settling in for the price of $38.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGI posted a 52-week range of $31.19-$47.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $209.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $208.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.85.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.15, operating margin was +4.43 and Pretax Margin of +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. UGI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 12,750 shares at the rate of 38.84, making the entire transaction reach 495,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 465,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 75,000 for 35.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,648,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,109 in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UGI Corporation (UGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.73, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, UGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.