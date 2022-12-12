$1.16M in average volume shows that PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is heading in the right direction

On December 09, 2022, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) opened at $6.57, lower -7.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $6.15 before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. Price fluctuations for PCT have ranged from $4.94 to $11.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -570.40% at the time writing. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 119 workers is very important to gauge.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

The latest stats from [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. The third support level lies at $5.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

There are currently 163,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -77,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -34,950 K.