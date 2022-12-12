14.20% volatility in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.17, plunging -4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.3076 and dropped to $23.1823 before settling in for the closing price of $24.55. Within the past 52 weeks, FDMT’s price has moved between $5.32 and $25.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.00%. With a float of $28.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.39 million.

In an organization with 140 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is 11.51%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 136,725. In this transaction Chief Legal and HR Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 2,482 shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.85) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 397.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (FDMT) raw stochastic average was set at 86.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. However, in the short run, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.74. Second resistance stands at $26.09. The third major resistance level sits at $26.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 795.13 million based on 32,392K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,040 K and income totals -71,320 K. The company made 500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.