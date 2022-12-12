Search
Steve Mayer
17.09% volatility in SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 09, 2022, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) opened at $1.08, lower -10.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Price fluctuations for SOBR have ranged from $0.80 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1280.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 285.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1214. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0800 in the near term. At $1.1600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8200.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are currently 10,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -7,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -3,100 K.

