$3.17M in average volume shows that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is heading in the right direction

December 09, 2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) trading session started at the price of $52.00, that was -1.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.42 and dropped to $50.885 before settling in for the closing price of $51.77. A 52-week range for AEM has been $36.69 – $67.14.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.40%. With a float of $455.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.27 million.

The firm has a total of 6810 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.60, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.17% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 584.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 89.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.94. The third major resistance level sits at $53.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

There are 455,936K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.57 billion. As of now, sales total 3,824 M while income totals 543,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 M while its last quarter net income were 79,640 K.