4.38% volatility in BlackBerry Limited (BB) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 09, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $4.38,. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $4.345 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $3.94 to $9.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -11.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.10% at the time writing. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 2,373,714. In this transaction Executive Chairman & CEO of this company sold 554,606 shares at a rate of $4.28, taking the stock ownership to the 6,447,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 7,805 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $40,040. This insider now owns 242,105 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.27.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 579,332K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 718,000 K according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,000 K and its income totaled -54,000 K.