-93.45% percent quarterly performance for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) stock priced at $0.73, down -2.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. PGY’s price has ranged from $0.72 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 618 employees.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Looking closely at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7533. Second resistance stands at $0.7767. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6733.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 508.10 million, the company has a total of 654,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,590 K while annual income is -91,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,960 K while its latest quarter income was -74,790 K.