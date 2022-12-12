A look at Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) stock priced at $93.10, up 0.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.405 and dropped to $93.10 before settling in for the closing price of $93.58. COF’s price has ranged from $90.27 to $162.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 420.00%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55100 employees.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 69,466. In this transaction Chief Audit Officer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 7,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capital One Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.21, a number that is poised to hit 4.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Looking closely at Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.49. However, in the short run, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.51. Second resistance stands at $96.61. The third major resistance level sits at $97.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.72 billion, the company has a total of 381,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,033 M while annual income is 12,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,002 M while its latest quarter income was 1,694 M.