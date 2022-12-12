Search
A look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 09, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) opened at $3.82, lower -7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Price fluctuations for SLI have ranged from $3.00 to $10.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $157.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.47 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.21%, while institutional ownership is 21.17%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are currently 166,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 867.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -30,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,558 K.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 670.57%

Shaun Noe -
Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.60, soaring 911.67% from the previous...
Read more

CUBE (CubeSmart) climbed 0.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
December 09, 2022, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) trading session started at the price of $42.59, that was 0.54% jump from the session before. During the...
Read more

4.38% volatility in BlackBerry Limited (BB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On December 09, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $4.38,. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $4.345...
Read more

