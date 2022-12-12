A look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 09, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) opened at $3.82, lower -7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Price fluctuations for SLI have ranged from $3.00 to $10.11 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $157.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.47 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.21%, while institutional ownership is 21.17%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are currently 166,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 867.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -30,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,558 K.