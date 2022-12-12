Search
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) posted a -5.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 09, 2022, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at $88.90, lower -1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.30 and dropped to $88.63 before settling in for the closing price of $90.35. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $85.87 to $176.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 28.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1544000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 700,864. In this transaction CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of this company sold 7,456 shares at a rate of $94.00, taking the stock ownership to the 533,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 15,240 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,432,560. This insider now owns 49,000 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Looking closely at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days average volume was 71.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 76.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.54.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.58. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.05. Second resistance stands at $91.01. The third major resistance level sits at $91.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.71.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,201,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 921.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 469,822 M according to its annual income of 33,364 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,101 M and its income totaled 2,872 M.

