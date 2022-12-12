Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) volume exceeds 120.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $1.17, up 1007.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.54 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has traded in a range of $0.38-$10.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -301.70%. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.55, operating margin of -101.91, and the pretax margin is -99.75.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of -100.06 while generating a return on equity of -42.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Looking closely at Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM), its last 5-days average volume was 25.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 988.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 410.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.64. However, in the short run, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.68. Second resistance stands at $6.81. The third major resistance level sits at $9.09.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.80 million has total of 38,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,460 K in contrast with the sum of -68,080 K annual income.