Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is -21.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $7.01, down -2.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.06 and dropped to $6.73 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has traded in a range of $2.76-$10.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.20%. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

The latest stats from [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was inferior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.19. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. The third support level lies at $6.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 268.68 million has total of 38,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 342,920 K in contrast with the sum of -32,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,300 K and last quarter income was 47,230 K.