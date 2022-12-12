BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.97, plunging -13.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Within the past 52 weeks, BIVI’s price has moved between $1.33 and $9.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.90%. With a float of $7.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.21 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 76.95%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -598.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 294.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.24. However, in the short run, BioVie Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.03. Second resistance stands at $10.15. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 277.76 million based on 30,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -26,080 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.