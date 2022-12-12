Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is expecting 157.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Search
On December 09, 2022, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) opened at $0.4038, higher 12.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.3801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for BTB have ranged from $0.11 to $0.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.80% at the time writing. With a float of $116.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 67 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 41.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 3.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 77.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2767.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 765 K according to its annual income of -24,326 K.

