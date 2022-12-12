Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) volume exceeds 30.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.09, plunging -4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.09 and $1.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -40.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%. With a float of $662.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $719.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 7.86%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 37.07 million was inferior to 38.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1436, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4639. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0868. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0920. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0816, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0796. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0764.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.90 million based on 509,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.