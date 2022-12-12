Can 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) drop of -15.27% in a week be considered a lucky break?

December 09, 2022, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) trading session started at the price of $14.35, that was -5.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.425 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $14.45. A 52-week range for TSVT has been $9.91 – $34.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -141.90%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 437 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.83, operating margin of -575.01, and the pretax margin is -535.95.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 2seventy bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 4,198. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 272 shares at a rate of $15.43, taking the stock ownership to the 89,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,697 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $107,527. This insider now owns 90,226 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$2.28) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -535.95 while generating a return on equity of -134.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.19 in the near term. At $14.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.87. The third support level lies at $12.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

There are 37,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 547.95 million. As of now, sales total 54,520 K while income totals -292,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,410 K while its last quarter net income were -67,880 K.