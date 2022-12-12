Can ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) drop of -18.27% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 09, 2022, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) opened at $1.33, lower -2.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Price fluctuations for AEY have ranged from $1.05 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 169 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.97, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 36.43%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -51.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5515. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3767 in the near term. At $1.4333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. The third support level lies at $1.1567 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Key Stats

There are currently 14,044K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,160 K according to its annual income of -6,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,930 K and its income totaled 1,480 K.