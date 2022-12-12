Can Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) drop of -9.25% in a week be considered a lucky break?

December 09, 2022, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) trading session started at the price of $92.82, that was 0.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.46 and dropped to $92.05 before settling in for the closing price of $93.58. A 52-week range for EXPE has been $85.02 – $217.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.50%. With a float of $149.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.63 million.

In an organization with 14800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.83, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is -0.44.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Expedia Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 63,617. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 635 shares at a rate of $100.18, taking the stock ownership to the 8,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director Emeritus sold 1,000 for $101.55, making the entire transaction worth $101,554. This insider now owns 37,779 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.56) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.47.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.53. However, in the short run, Expedia Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.69. Second resistance stands at $97.28. The third major resistance level sits at $99.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.46. The third support level lies at $88.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

There are 156,091K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.61 billion. As of now, sales total 8,598 M while income totals 12,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,619 M while its last quarter net income were 482,000 K.