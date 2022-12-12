Can Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) drop of -3.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 09, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) opened at $3.15, higher 4.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $3.025 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Price fluctuations for KC have ranged from $1.77 to $17.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.90% at the time writing. With a float of $240.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.05 million.

In an organization with 10209 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.57 million. That was better than the volume of 3.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.53. Second resistance stands at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are currently 243,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 740.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,422 M according to its annual income of -249,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 276,770 K and its income totaled -111,490 K.