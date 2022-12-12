Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) average volume reaches $51.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $0.3173, up 4.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.389 and dropped to $0.2556 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. COSM’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $4.45 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. With a float of $45.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 497,984. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 801,261 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 20,135,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 19,334,168 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 90.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 438.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 261.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8386. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4095. Second resistance stands at $0.4659. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2761, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1991. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1427.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.30 million, the company has a total of 83,797K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Now that T-Mobile US Inc.’s volume has hit 6.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
December 09, 2022, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) trading session started at the price of $143.33, that was -1.56% drop from the session before....
Read more

A look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
On December 09, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $3.39, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) volume hitting the figure of 3.57 million.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stock priced at $57.00, down -2.47% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.