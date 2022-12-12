Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) average volume reaches $51.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $0.3173, up 4.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.389 and dropped to $0.2556 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. COSM’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $4.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. With a float of $45.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 497,984. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 801,261 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 20,135,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 19,334,168 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 90.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 438.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 261.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8386. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4095. Second resistance stands at $0.4659. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2761, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1991. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1427.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.30 million, the company has a total of 83,797K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.