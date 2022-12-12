Search
admin
admin

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) with a beta value of 0.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

December 09, 2022, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) trading session started at the price of $47.68, that was 6.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.11 and dropped to $47.485 before settling in for the closing price of $46.76. A 52-week range for DQ has been $32.20 – $77.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 53.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2399 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.23, a number that is poised to hit 7.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 26.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.65 in the near term. At $51.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.40.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are 74,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,679 M while income totals 748,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,220 M while its last quarter net income were 323,410 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is expecting 1.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) stock priced at $63.53, down -1.18% from the previous day...
Read more

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.23%

Sana Meer -
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $10.52, down -1.99% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

HMY (Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited) dropped -1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

-
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.55, plunging -1.71% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.